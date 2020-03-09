MAD Lions replaces HUNDEN with AcilioN

MAD Lions signed Asger “AcilioN” Larsen from Copenhagen Flames today to replace its former in-game leader, Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen.

HUNDEN was surprisingly moved to the bench last week after IEM Katowice when the team didn’t reach the playoffs. The 28-year-old said he is in talks to transition into a managerial role within MAD Lions. Because of this sudden roster change, MAD Lions dropped out of the European Minor closed qualifier, which was played over the weekend.

AcilioN is an experienced Danish player, who has been in-game leading for Copenhagen Flames since August 2019, having left the active lineup in February. The 23-year-old is most known for his period in other teams, though, such as SK Gaming in 2016 and Heroic in 2018.

MAD Lions rose in HLTV’s world rankings in 2019 after they won the V4 Future Sports Festival in September, beating teams like MIBR, and the former Polish lineup of Virtus Pro. The Danish squad is ranked 11th and will be AcilioN’s first top-15 team since he played for SK Gaming in 2016.

According to c0ntact Gaming’s coach Neil “NeiL_M” Murphy, AcilioN was close to signing with them, until MAD Lions came knocking and offered him a contract.

AcilioN will make his debut with MAD Lions at FLASHPOINT season one, the newest CS:GO league. The team-owned league is set to kick off on March 13.