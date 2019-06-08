Complexity’s CS:GO coach responds to cheating allegations at ECS season 7

Complexity Gaming and MIBR have both been knocked out of ECS season seven, but there’s still some controversy surrounding the two teams. The issue stemmed from their Group B elimination match where coL eliminated MIBR with a 2-1 scoreline.

In the 12th round of their third and final map, Complexity head coach Matt “Warden” Dickens appeared to point out an opposing player, João “felps” Vasconcellos, on Ricky “Rickeh” Mulholland’s screen. It looked like Rickeh didn’t notice felps hanging next to the window at mid, so his coach pointed it out for him, which is against the rules.

Warden points out Felps Clip of FACEIT TV Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by Digityler

MIBR’s head coach, Wilton “zews” Prado, responded with disappointment toward the lackluster job of the referees at the event and called out coL’s coach. Warden replied to the tweet after his team’s match against Team Vitality, apologizing for his actions.

“Completely reactionary as a human and a big mistake,” Warden said. “I’ve apologized to Zews and the MIBR players already.” He said that the team called out to Rickeh multiple times that he sees an enemy player, but he hadn’t noticed it. Out of instinct, Warden leaned over and pointed to him.

Some people are putting the blame on the referees, however, since players and coaches have said that many refs are on their phones and aren’t paying attention to the game or its players. Although this incident might not have been game-changing, it’s still something that shouldn’t occur in professional CS:GO.