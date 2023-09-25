Complexity’s B-site take at ESL Pro League costs G2 the round and repairs for NiKo’s chair

G2 has had some struggles in the waning days of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competitions. Despite being supremely talented and maintaining a high HLTV world ranking, the team has fallen flat quite a few times despite notching the IEM Cologne title in June.

A rebuilt Complexity roster, featuring North American legend Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, gave G2 fits at ESL Pro League on Sept. 24. Complexity thumped G2 on Anubis 16-8, and looked primed to take Inferno and the series 2-0. While G2 would go on to win the series 2-1, a dicey moment in the waning moments of Inferno had superstar rifler Nikola “NiKo” Kovač frustrated.

Complexity executed a classic B-site take to bring the scoreline to 14-10, putting G2 on the brink of match point. Theoretically, G2’s firepower with NiKo and AWPer Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov should be difficult to overcome on claustrophobic Inferno. In frustration, NiKo ripped something off the back of his chair—likely the logo on the backside.

The next round would become even more frustrating for G2, as Ricky “floppy” Kemery held off three opponents to put Complexity on match point. Fortunately for the European mix, G2 rallied five rounds in a row to push the map to overtime, and would go on to win Inferno and the series.

It can be extremely frustrating to play Inferno on CT side if you’re losing B. The site is very hard to retake once cracked open, and a good B execute is essential to play the map at any relatively decent level. While the anger clearly got to NiKo a bit, he still notched the most kills in the lobby over the course of the three maps, and led everyone in the server in HLTV’s advanced statistics.

