Complexity to part ways with oBo

Owen “oBo” Schlatter has stepped away from Complexity’s CS:GO team, the org’s CEO Jason Lake announced today.

This news comes after Complexity had to use its head coach Jamie “keita” Hall instead of oBo in a DreamHack Open Fall closed qualifiers match against Portuguese team sAw earlier today. OBo has been one of the best players on Complexity since he signed with the North American organization last year when he was 15 years old.

The young talent, though, has reportedly been feeling homesick. Complexity have been playing several tournaments in Europe, which leaves oBo and Will “RUSH” Wierzba away from their home in the U.S. Lake said Complexity will try to transfer oBo to a North American-based team and is looking to sign a fifth player.

“OBo has chosen to bench himself and return to the United States,” Lake said. The 17-year-old had reportedly been thinking about this for months and decided that he’d return to the U.S after the ESL Pro League playoffs. OBo, however, made a last-minute decision earlier today and informed the team that he was at an airport to return home.

Without oBo, Complexity already lost 20 percent of their DreamHack Open Fall Regional Major Ranking (RMR) points for using a substitute. Complexity lost to sAw 2-1 today and will have to survive in the lower bracket to qualify for the main event.

“We already begun our search for a new fifth player, but we might be forced to use an emergency sub for the EPL playoffs,” Lake said. The EPL playoffs start on Tuesday, Sept. 29, which doesn’t leave Complexity with much time to find an official fifth player.

Complexity will provide updates regarding its CS:GO team when the organization has them.