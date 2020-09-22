Complexity’s coach keita to replace oBo in DreamHack Open Fall closed qualifier

Complexity will lose 20 percent of their DreamHack Open Fall RMR points due to this last-minute change.

Complexity’s head coach Jamie “keita” Hall will stand-in for Owen “⁠oBo⁠” Schlatter in today’s DreamHack Open Fall closed qualifier CS:GO matches, the organization announced.

The last-minute substitution is a heavy blow to Complexity’s hopes of gaining some positions in the European Regional Major Ranking (RMR). The international team only has 350 RMR points right now due to their poor campaigns at previous RMR events.

Complexity will lose 20 percent of their points earned at DreamHack Open Fall for making a substitution, which could increase to 36 percent if oBo returns to the lineup at any point during the tournament. Complexity hasn’t said yet why oBo isn’t playing.

Complexity is ranked the fifth-best CS:GO team in the world, according to HLTV’s world rankings, and would be one of the favorites to make it into DreamHack Open Fall’s main event. Although keita is a former player, he’s been working as a coach since June 2017 and played his last professional match in August 2018, according to HLTV’s database.

In his last match, keita finished with a 23-39 K/D ratio and a 0.72 rating, which is far worse than oBo’s 1.11 average rating in 2020. There are 16 teams fighting for five spots in the main event, including dangerous adversaries such as mousesports, Sprout, North, and Heretics.

Complexity is already playing a DreamHack Open Fall closed qualifier match against Portuguese team sAw. You can watch the series and see how keita and crew will perform on Skriv_TV’s Twitch channel.