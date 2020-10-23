Complexity signs jks

Complexity has signed one of the best CS:GO players in the world to complete its roster.

North American esports organization Complexity has completed its CS:GO lineup with the addition of Australian player Justin “jks” Savage, the org announced today.

Complexity was down to just four players after Owen “oBo” Schlatter parted ways with the team in September to return to his home in the U.S. Complexity had to attend the ESL Pro League season 12 finals and IEM New York Europe with Niels Christian “NaToSaphiX” Sillassen as a stand-in.

Jks, on the other hand, will play for a non-Australian team for the first time in his career. The 24-year-old played for Vox Eminor, Renegades, and 100 Thieves since he started playing professionally in 2014. 100 Thieves played their last tournament at IEM New York North America this month and has departed the CS:GO scene for the second time.

Jks was named the 15th best CS:GO player in the world by HLTV last year and has continued to perform well in 2020. He’s averaging a 1.16 rating this year, according to HLTV’s statistics, and ideally is one of the best replacements for oBo that Complexity could dream of.

“Jks brings a unique layer of depth to our CS:GO roster, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Complexity Gaming family,” Complexity’s founder and CEO Jason Lake said. “While his skill and experience will be an instrumental piece of our starting five, his leadership qualities and determination will make him an indispensable resource out of the server, as well.”

The Australian will make his first official appearance for Complexity next week at BLAST Premier Fall Series, the first tournament to feature North American and European teams in months. Jks and crew will face Vitality first on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 10:30am CT.