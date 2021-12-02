Complexity reportedly close to signing Copenhagen Flames’ CS:GO roster

The greatest surprise of the PGL Stockholm Major might find themselves another home soon.

Complexity is in advanced talks to acquire Copenhagen Flames’ CS:GO players, according to reports by Jaxon and Esports Fire.

Copenhagen Flames has been contemplating offers for its roster since mid-October, before the PGL Stockholm Major took place. The all-Danish squad qualified for the most prestigious Counter-Strike tournament in over two years, beat top teams such as Heroic, BIG, Astralis, and FaZe while there, and almost made it to the playoffs.

Both Jaxon and Esports Fire report that since the Major ended in early November, multiple organizations have approached Copenhagen Flames to sign the team and Complexity is the favorite to acquire them at the moment.

Jaxon and HLTV have also reported that Fredrik “⁠roeJ⁠” Jørgensen, Nico “⁠nicoodoz⁠” Tamjidi, Rasmus “⁠HooXi⁠” Nielsen, Rasmus “⁠Zyphon⁠” Nordfoss, and Jakob “⁠jabbi⁠” Nygaard are negotiating their individual contracts with Complexity.

Complexity is without a CS:GO roster right now after parting ways with Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke, Valentin “poizon” Vasilev, and Benjamin “blameF” Bremer in October. The Dallas-based organization sold Patrick “es3tag” Hansen to Ninjas in Pyjamas and transfer-listed Justin “jks” Savage in November, while Marcelo “coldzera” David left after his contract expired.

If Complexity completes this acquisition in the coming weeks, the American organization would have a current top-15 CS:GO team in the world that’s only missing a coach. Copenhagen Flames’ former skipper Faruk Pita joined Dignitas in late November to reunite with Patrick “f0rest” Lindberg, Adam Friberg, and Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson.