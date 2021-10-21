Copenhagen Flames reportedly contemplating offers for CS:GO roster

Copenhagen Flames’ CS:GO roster recently made history when they qualified for the PGL Stockholm Major. But the organization might not hold on to that roster for much longer, according to a report by Dexerto.

Even though the Major will kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Copenhagen Flames is already listening to offers for its CS:GO players, according to Dexerto. The Danish organization is reportedly aware that it will be difficult to keep its roster and has decided to listen to offers as the interest continues to mount.

One source told Dexerto that even if Copenhagen Flames does part ways with Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen and crew after the Major is done, the organization is expected to remain in the CS:GO scene and sign a new team.

Copenhagen Flames has historically been an organization capable of scouting great players who were overlooked by other Danish teams. The Danes bet on younger talent such as René “TeSeS” Madsen, Ismail “refrezh” Ali, and Asger “farlig” Jensen and later sold them to Heroic, x6tence, and GODSENT, respectively.

The organization’s co-owner, Daniel Vorborg, who will also be the one coaching the team at the Major since head coach Faruk Pita is banned from attending Valve-sponsored events, recently said in an interview with HLTV that Copenhagen Flames no longer wanted to keep selling players.

“Our dream is not to keep producing talent and then selling them to other organizations, we of course also dream of attending Majors, winning Majors, winning championships, and competing with the best in the world,” Vorborg said after the team qualified for the Major. “It’s the only path forward right now for us to keep doing more with less and then stretch that as far as we can. Sometimes that’s going to mean that we’re going to be selling teams, but then we’ll have more capital for the next rebuild, and the next rebuild, and the next rebuild.”

Copenhagen Flames declined to comment on Dexerto’s report.