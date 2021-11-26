Pita joins Dignitas as head coach

Dignitas has appointed Faruk Pita as its new CS:GO head coach, filling a spot that was vacant since the departure of Halvor “⁠vENdetta⁠” Gulestøl on Nov. 11, the organization announced today.

The move will see pita reunite with Adam Friberg, Patrick “f0rest” Lindberg, and Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson, who he had more than one opportunity to coach on Ninjas in Pyjamas. The 30-year-old Bosnian coach was working for Copenhagen Flames over the past three months and helped them nearly achieve a playoff appearance at the PGL Stockholm Major, even though he couldn’t be there during matches as a result of his ban from Valve-sponsored tournaments for exploiting the coach spectating bug.

His departure from Copenhagen Flames comes amid reports that the Danish organization is contemplating offers for its CS:GO roster. Pita worked with f0rest and friberg on NiP between 2014 and 2015, helping the Swedish org win its first and only CS:GO Major at ESL One Cologne in August 2014. He returned to NiP in 2018 and stayed until 2020, coaching f0rest and Lekr0.

Dignitas hopes that the addition of pita will help get the team out of its slump. Lekr0, f0rest, friberg, Håkon “⁠hallzerk⁠” Fjærli, and Ludvig “⁠HEAP⁠” Alonso are the 43rd best CS:GO team in the world, according to HLTV’s rankings, and failed to make it to the PGL Stockholm Major.

Pita will make his official debut as the new head coach of Dignitas tomorrow at 10am CT in Funspark ULTI Europe Regional Series four against Lynn Vision.