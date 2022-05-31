Complexity crumble at IEM Dallas, finish tied for last after loss to Ninjas in Pyjamas

Complexity’s run at IEM Dallas 2022 is over in quick fashion after losing three out of three maps played and finishing tied for last place with a lower bracket round one exit. The CS:GO roster representing the esports organization owned by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fell far short of playing in front of a hometown crowd in the playoffs.

The IEM Dallas group stage started as poorly as it could have for Complexity with a stunning 16-4 loss to MIBR on Nuke. Complexity then needed to win three best-of-three series in a row to reach the playoffs, and that marathon started against a dangerous NiP team fresh off a playoff appearance at the PGL Antwerp Major.

That series didn’t start well for Complexity, though. The NA side got run over on their opening map pick of Vertigo. A back-and-forth start quickly turned into an avalanche of NiP rounds through halftime, with REZ leading the way for the Ninjas with 32 kills in a 16-9 NiP victory.

Complexity got off to a good start on Overpass, but like on Vertigo, they couldn’t maintain momentum throughout the first half and led only 8-7 at halftime after their CT side. NiP started their CT side with a flawless pistol round and began building a daunting lead. And despite Complexity stringing some T-side rounds together, it wasn’t enough to catch up. NiP claimed the series with a 16-12 win on Overpass.

For Complexity, this is another stinging loss at the end of a poor showing at an international competition, made even more painful by missing out on performing in front of a hometown crowd. The NA team only has a short break now before they travel to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for a Global Esports Tour event that begins on June 9.