IEM Dallas 2022: Scores, standings, and results

Sixteen of some of the best CS:GO teams in the world will play at IEM Dallas, the first S-tier tournament following PGL Antwerp Major. The $250,000 tournament will run from May 30 to June 6 and the champion will take home $100,000.

IEM Dallas has split the 16 teams into two groups of eight. The group stage uses a double-elimination format structure, which will see the top three teams from each group advance to the playoffs. All opening matches in the group stage will be best-of-one series, while the rest of the matches will be best-of-three.

The playoffs, on the other hand, will place the teams in a single-elimination bracket. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be best-of-three series, and the grand finals will be played as a best-of-five series. IEM Dallas will be played at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and a live crowd will follow the matches in the playoffs from June 3 to 5.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for each match at IEM Dallas, including the group stage and the playoffs.

Group stage standings

Group A

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Group B

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Group stage schedule and results

All times are listed in CT and subject to delays.

Monday, May 30