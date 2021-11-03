Complexity benches jks and es3tag, “remains committed” to CS:GO

The Complexity organization announced today it has benched CS:GO players Justin “jks” Savage and Patrick “es3tag” Hansen, and it is seeking to transfer them to a new organization.

With this latest move, all five starting CS:GO players have now either left the organization or have been moved to the bench in less than a month’s time. In October, the organization parted ways with Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke, Valentin “poizon” Vasilev, and Benjamin “blameF” Bremer.

Today we are announcing that @COL_jks & @es3tag have been moved to our inactive roster while we seek to find them new homes.



Complexity remains committed to CSGO and will be evaluating multiple options as we prepare for 2022.



Thank you for your continued support.#WeAreCOL pic.twitter.com/5vrCwIdlCk — Complexity Gaming 🦃 (@Complexity) November 3, 2021

In the same tweet, Complexity said it was “committed to CS:GO and will be evaluating multiple options as we prepare for 2022.” The only other currently active player on the roster is Marcelo “⁠coldzera⁠” David, who’s expected to wait until his short-term contract with Complexity runs out at the end of this year. It’s unclear what direction Complexity plans to go in 2022.

The latest benching announcement was made amid the PGL Stockholm Major, an event that Complexity’s CS:GO roster failed to qualify for due to poor showings at Flashpoint Three and IEM Fall.

With jks and es3tag now listed for transfer, the “Juggernaut” era of Complexity CS:GO has come to an end. Fittingly, it began at the conclusion of the last Major, StarLadder Berlin, when owner Jason Lake tweeted his goal of constructing a “juggernaut” of tier-one players following the then-NA roster’s poor showing in Berlin.

I love our players as individuals but these results won’t be tolerated.



If you’re a Tier 1 player looking for a fresh start at the best facility in the world, HMU. I’ll pay your buyout and give you the world’s highest salaries.



Let’s build a juggernaut.



Spread the word. — Jason Lake (@JasonBWLake) August 25, 2019

As for Complexity’s future, they still have coach Luis “⁠peacemaker⁠” Tadeu on their books heading into 2022.