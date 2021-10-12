Coldzera on his future with Complexity: ‘I am just going to wait and see until the end of the year’

One month has passed since coldzera has joined Complexity to initially replace the injured Kristian “k0nfig” Wieneck. Now that the Danish rifler has parted ways with the North American organization amidst reports that he’ll play for Astralis in 2022, the Brazilian rifler might end up taking the permanent fifth slot in Complexity’s CS:GO lineup.

Coldzera’s first two tournaments with Complexity, however, were atrocious in terms of results. The international squad fell short in IEM Fall Europe, thus missing the opportunity to qualify for the PGL Stockholm Major. The team also didn’t qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals in the groups competition and now will have to battle their way through the BLAST Showdown. Only two of the 16 teams attending will be awarded a ticket to the $425,000 finals.

Even though the first run of results have been subpar, coldzera wants to “give a chance to Complexity” before he makes a career decision for 2022.

“If it works out I think they want to try to keep me,” the two-time Major champion told HLTV when asked if a permanent spot in the lineup is on the table after k0nfig’s departure.

“But at the same time, I’m just going to see at the end of the year if they like it or if they don’t like it, because I already have new things. People are still talking with me if I want to join them, and even after the Major maybe there will be many roster changes. I still want to give a chance to Complexity, I’ve been enjoying playing with them, they are super nice guys and they work really hard. I’m just going to wait and see until the end of the year.”

The decision to keep or let coldzera go will probably rely on the org’s results and whether he can adapt quickly to the entry-fragger role, which is new for him. The Brazilian spent his career playing mostly as a lurker, including in 2016, when he helped Luminosity Gaming and later SK Gaming to win two Major championships.

Complexity are slated to face MIBR in the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown round of 16 today at 11.30am CT.