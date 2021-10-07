K0nfig and Complexity part ways

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke has departed Complexity amid his broken wrist recovery, the North American organization announced today.

In a farewell tweet, Complexity mentioned that k0nfig has “chosen a different direction for 2022.” His departure comes weeks after Danish website Jaxon reported that he was in talks with Astralis and wouldn’t renew his contract with the North American organization. It’s possible that Astralis lose Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth, and Emil “Magisk” Reif at the end of the year since their contracts will expire. If this happens, k0nfig would be a much-needed piece in the org’s rebuilding process.

Today, we say goodbye to the SP34RM4N as he has chosen a different direction for 2022.



We wish you the best of luck moving forward, @k0nfigCS. #WeAreCOL pic.twitter.com/0LJ2FNrYsP — Complexity Gaming (@Complexity) October 7, 2021

The Danish star joined Complexity in November 2019 and quickly became one of the most reliable players on the roster, more than often producing a great fragging output. He helped the international team win the $500,000 BLAST Premier Spring Europe Finals over Vitality in June 2020. Complexity didn’t win other notable championships but cemented themselves as a top CS:GO team in the world.

After k0nfig broke his wrist during the summer player break, Complexity was forced to field other players. Niels Christian “⁠NaToSaphiX⁠” Sillassen joined as a last-minute stand-in for ESL Pro League season 14 and the organization signed the two-time Major champion Marcelo “coldzera” David to take k0nfig’s place, at least during his recovery. Complexity never revealed whether the Brazilian signed a long-term contract or just a short-term one.

So far, coldzera hasn’t been able to make a difference for the international team. They fell short at IEM Fall Europe last week and are out of PGL Stockholm Major contention. Complexity are now preparing to play at the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, which will run from Oct. 12 to 17. They’ll face MIBR in the opening round and need to secure a top-two finish to qualify for the Fall Finals in November.