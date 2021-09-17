K0nfig to reportedly leave Complexity at the end of his contract and potentially join Astralis

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke won’t renew his contract with Complexity and is close to joining Astralis, according to a report by Danish website Jaxon.

The superstar rifler of Complexity is in the process of recovering from surgery after he broke and dislocated his wrist in an accident prior to the start of ESL Pro League season 14. The injury will cause him to miss a good chunk of the end of the season, potentially even the PGL Stockholm Major, if the Juggernaut qualify. The international team recently signed Marcelo “coldzera” David, at least until November to fill in for k0nfig.

Multiple sources have told Jaxon that k0nfig’s contract with Complexity expires on Jan. 1, 2022, and it’s likely that he’ll then be back in action in an Astralis jersey. Jaxon reports that Astralis previously attempted to sign k0nfig, but the deal didn’t move forward at the time. He’s been a part of Complexity since November 2019 when the North American organization acquired him from OpTic Gaming, the last all-Danish team he played on.

Astralis is having to consider all of its options for the future since Emil “Magisk” Reif, Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, and coach Danny “zonic” Sørensen’s contracts will expire at the end of 2021. Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander is the only player from Astralis’ glorious past to have renewed his contract so far and the team lost superstar Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz to Ninjas in Pyjamas back in April.

Getting a player like k0nfig, who’s been one of Complexity’s best players this year, would be a great move if Astralis wants to rebuild its CS:GO roster. But we’ll probably have to wait a few more months to find out if this is the direction Astralis is going in.