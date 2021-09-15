K0nfig impressed with his wrist mobility after surgery

Complexity’s CS:GO star Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke is seemingly recovering well from his recent wrist surgery, according to his recent updates on Twitter.

The Danish rifler had to undergo surgery on Aug. 18 because his wrist has broken and dislocated after an unfortunate accident in the airport prior to the start of ESL Pro League season 14. K0nfig got the wrist pins pulled out today and the specialists checked his wrist mobility.

“Mobility is good, no pain, rehab now and absolute domination soon,” he said on Twitter. “The specialist was surprised how good the mobility is, I am happy as fuck.”

Complexity had to get a last-minute replacement for k0nfig in the form of Niels Christian “NaToSaphiX” Sillassen so they could play in ESL Pro League season 14. The team did their best in such circumstances and qualified for the playoffs, but they were eliminated at the hands of Vitality, who were the runners-up to Natus Vincere.

The organization has recently secured the services of two-time Major champion Marcelo “coldzera” David until November so k0nfig can entirely focus on his recovery. The Juggernaut will make their first appearance with the Brazilian rifler in BLAST Premier Fall Group C, starting on Sept. 24. They’ll fight for a spot in the Fall Finals against FaZe Clan, Na’Vi, and OG.