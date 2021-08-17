K0nfig to miss ESL Pro League season 14 due to hand injury

Complexity’s CS:GO star Kristian “⁠k0nfig⁠” Wienecke is forced to sit out of ESL Pro League season 14 as he recovers from a hand injury, the organization announced last night.

Complexity will be playing with a stand-in until further notice. Although the organization didn’t name the substitute, HLTV reported that Niels Christian “⁠NaToSaphiX⁠” Sillassen is expected to play for them once again. The Danish free agent subbed in for Complexity in ESL Pro League season 12 Europe playoffs last year, after the team lost Owen “oBo” Schlatter.

The news comes just five days ahead of Complexity’s debut in ESL Pro League season 14 group B. Fans of the team were eager to see the “Juggernaut” debut their new pieces as the organization replaced North American rifler William “RUSH” Wierzba and British coach Jamie “keita” Hall with former Cloud9 star Patrick “es3tag” Hansen and Luis “peacemaker” Tadeu respectively.

But the loss of k0nfig is a huge blow to Complexity’s chances in the $750,000 competition. He has been one of their best players, averaging a 1.13 rating in 2021, according to HLTV’s statistics. It’s not the first time that Complexity had to deal with last-minute roster changes, too. AWPer Valentin “poison” Vasilev missed the IEM Global Challenge at the end of 2020 due to emergency surgery.

Aside from Complexity, the Group B of ESL Pro League season 14 features G2, Virtus.pro, OG, forZe, and Sinners. The Juggernaut will debut against forZe on Saturday at 1pm CT.