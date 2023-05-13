CadiaN’s emotional speech at Paris CS:GO Major will make you run through a wall for him

Never stop believing.

Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via ESL Gaming

Prior to Heroic’s opening match, in-game leader cadiaN delivered a pre-game speech that will surely enter CS:GO‘s history books. He didn’t hold back his tears before facing FaZe Clan on May 13 at the BLAST Paris Major Legends Stage opener, and fired up his teammates as a true captain does.

CadiaN played at the first CS:GO Major in 2013 at DreamHack Winter, and after a rollercoaster of a career that involved moving to North America in 2016 and getting away from the tier-one circuit, he’s now leading one of the best teams in the world at the final CS:GO Major. In the speech, he recalled playing at DreamHack Winter and thanked every one of his teammates for being with him at BLAST Paris.

“Boys the story starts in 2013, a young boy is traveling with the train [and his] mother was worried that he was going to LAN up in Sweden, Jönköping,” cadiaN said. “It was my first Major, it’s a long time ago now, 10 years, [and] it has taken me 10 years to find a team that’s as good as you. [A team] where you can trust everyone, where everyone has the level to make a difference in game, [and] everyone can say what they feel without being judged. That’s what this team is about, it has taken me 10 years, [and] I think it’s fucking nice to finish this Major with you.”

This kind of speech could only be elaborated by as passionate player as cadiaN. He lives and breathes CS:GO as only a few do and that energy is what made him claw his way back to tier-one CS:GO under the Heroic banner. Although he only guided them to win one CS:GO trophy on LAN—BLAST Premier Fall Final in November 2022—Heroic have been incredibly consistent since 2020.

We can’t know if Heroic will finish their CS:GO history with the BLAST Paris Major title, but we all know cadiaN deserves it.

About the author

Leonardo Biazzi

Staff writer and CS:GO lead. Leonardo has been passionate about games since he was a kid and graduated in Journalism in 2018. Before Leonardo joined Dot Esports in 2019, he worked for Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte. Leonardo also worked for HLTV.org between 2020 and 2021 as a senior writer, until he returned to Dot Esports and became part of the staff team.

More Stories by Leonardo Biazzi