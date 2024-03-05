Brazilian Counter-Strike legend coldzera qualifies for CS2’s first Major at NA’s expense

One of Brazil’s greatest Counter-Strike players, Marcelo “coldzera” David, has been forced to take a back seat compared to the likes of his compatriot FalleN in recent years, but there was no way the two-time Major MVP was missing the first pinnacle event in CS2.

Coldzera will be competing at the PGL Copenhagen Major following Legacy’s 2-1 victory over M80 at today’s American RMR. Legacy left it to the last moment to qualify after a day one loss to paiN Gaming but emerged victorious with three straight series wins.

Legacy is through after a gruelling American RMR. Photo via PGL

We last saw coldzera at the IEM Rio Major in 2022 but you’d be forgiven if you missed him. His team 00 Nation failed to win a CS:GO series in the Challenger Stage and they exited the event immediately in last place. Prior to the Brazilian Major, it had been three years since coldzera was at a Valve-sponsored event.

The Brazilian contingent of 00 Nation broke away from its org in August 2023, forming “Fake Natty” before rebranding to Legacy and bringing back Bruno “b4rtiN” Câmara from VALORANT in the process as coldzera switched to the AWP. The team had mixed results to cap off the 2023 season but topped the South America closed qualifier for the American RMR with an impressive 3-0 record, beating out the likes of paiN and RED Canids.

PaiN got their revenge in the RMR opener against Legacy but they bounced back, taking down American hopefuls Nouns and M80 as well as coldzera’s old org at MIBR to secure their spot in Copenhagen. “I don’t even know what I’m feeling, it’s like a flame inside me, burning with happiness. I can’t describe it,” b4rtiN said to HLTV after qualifying for the Major.

Cold and the rest of Legacy now have a little under two weeks before they open PGL Copenhagen Major against compatriots FURIA, which will see coldzera take on former long-time teammate and the godfather of Counter-Strike, FalleN.