BIG brings k1to back to main CS:GO lineup, benches tiziaN

German rifler Nils “⁠k1to⁠” Gruhne will once again for BIG’s first CS:GO team following a five-month stint with the organization’s academy lineup. The 23-year-old will take the place of entry-fragger Tizian Feldbusch, who will take a new role within BIG that is yet to be revealed.

The move will result in tiziaN stepping down from BIG’s CS:GO team four and a half years after he joined the German organization from ALTERNATE aTTaX in February 2018. During his stay, the team became the best in the world for a period of two months in 2020 with victories at DreamHack Masters Spring Europe, cs_summit six Europe, and DreamHack Open Summer Europe between June and August 2020, in the online era of Counter-Strike.

As for k1to, he has been a part of BIG since January 2020 and was replaced by the youngster Karim “Krimbo” Moussa in March 2022. Other than playing for BIG Academy during these five months, k1to played as an emergency substitute at BLAST Premier Spring Finals, Roobet Cup, and IEM Cologne in June and July 2022, helping BIG to win Roobet Cup.

CS:GO Update – please welcome back @k1tocs to our main lineup! 🏆



Stepping down from the team is @tizianCS, who will continue to be part of BIG.



📰 https://t.co/bW1IaHAOMJ pic.twitter.com/QiKduXaxDx — BIG (@BIGCLANgg) August 9, 2022

“With the start of the new season, we would like to announce that Nils “k1to” Gruhne will return to the main roster with immediate effect,” BIG CEO Daniel Finkler said. “K1to has been working very hard on his return in the past months and has convinced with excellent performances in the BIG OMEN Academy.”

K1to is already practicing with the main roster for the start of the second half of the 2022 Counter-Strike season. The team are currently boot camping in Berlin to prepare for BLAST Premier Fall Groups in August and ESL Pro League season 15 in September.