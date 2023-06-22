Astralis reportedly dropping legendary star for new Danish talent amid pre-CS2 refresh

Gla1ve has reportedly become the next domino to fall in Counter-Strike’s lead-up to CS2, according to reports today. In his place, young gun Victor “Staehr” Staehr will be taking the legend spot on the Astralis lineup, alongside several other changes.

This move comes after Astralis’ director of sports Kasper Hvidt and analyst HUNDEN were dropped from the org earlier this week. Now with Staehr reportedly joining, as per a report from HLTV, it seems Astralis is still short a shotcaller.

Odds are, we’ll see Benjamin “blameF” Bremer seize the reins of the Danish squad. The rifler previously helmed the “Juggernaught” Complexity line-up, with some noteworthy performances. Under blameF’s leadership, Complexity won one BLAST event in 2020, and multiple Home Sweet Home Cups before things went south.

The squad failed to perform consistently mainly due to a rotating door of substitutes and a disjointed team structure. This eventually led to the Dane’s transfer to Astralis in Nov. 2021.

Whether blameF will be able to turn the tides and bring Astralis to solid form will be determined once the player break concludes. BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2023 begins on July 13. The squad saw an uptick in performance after Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth departed the roster in April this year, but it wasn’t enough to save gla1ve from rostermania.

As for where gla1ve turns, multiple squads are scrambling to finalize any changes before the BLAST June 22, 2023 roster lock. We may find out gla1ve’s next team in due time.

Gla1ve captained the Astralis lineup from 2016 all the way up to today and led the roster to four Major titles, as well as countless more trophies. The legendary CS IGL will go down in the history books alongside his current and former Astralis teammates, but CS2 won’t see the gla1ve leading the flagship Danish org.

About the author