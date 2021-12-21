Complexity reportedly considering signing North American CS:GO roster

The "Juggernaut" has come up with a backup plan in case negotiations with Copenhagen Flames fall through.

Complexity’s plans for CS:GO remain uncertain since the North American organization failed to qualify for the PGL Stockholm Major in October. The “Juggernaut” parted ways with its entire roster, leaving only Justin “jks” Savage on the bench.

The organization was reportedly close to signing Copenhagen Flames’ lineup earlier this month, who celebrated a Cinderella run in the CS:GO Major. But the negotiations between the two organizations has not progressed in recent days, according to a report by Dexerto.

There’s a real possibility the deal between Complexity and Copenhagen Flames fell through, so the North Americans have already come up with another possible roster, according to HLTV. Complexity is considering acquiring Extra Salt’s trio of in-game leader Johnny “⁠JT⁠” Theodosiou and riflers Justin “⁠FaNg⁠” Coakley and Ricky “⁠floppy⁠” Kemery, and completing it with the AWPer Paytyn “⁠junior⁠” Johnson, who’s reportedly in talks with Extra Salt already, and Team Liquid’s rifler Michael “Grim” Wince.

Although this North American lineup is just one of the possibilities Complexity is considering at the moment, the Dallas-based organization has reportedly already agreed with Extra Salt on the buyout of its trio. Should Complexity sign this roster, it would feature a North American team for the first time since 2019, when it moved away from the continent to sign the international core of Benjamin “blameF” Bremer, Valentin “poizon” Vasilev, and Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke.

Complexity’s future in CS:GO has to be decided in the coming weeks. The organization must have a team ready to compete in the first official events of 2022, which should start in late January.