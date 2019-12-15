Astralis, Na’Vi, and OG headline the BLAST Premier 2020 roster

BLAST Premier 2020 is kicking off another decade of CS:GO with a stacked roster that will compete in the regular season for a chance at attending the Spring 2020 Finals.

Top competitors like Astralis and Natus Vincere are going to face off against some newer faces, such as the recently formed OG CS:GO roster, in a series of matches at the start of the new year.

BLAST Pro Series – LIVE NOW on Twitter Welcoming in a new decade of Counter-Strike. Twelve partner teams, two seasons, $1M prize for the Global Final Champions. This is #BLASTPremier These are your teams https://t.co/1qzrGthf7A

The full list of teams is very impressive and includes some of the biggest names in esports:

100 Thieves

Astralis

Complexity Gaming

Evil Geniuses

FaZe Clan

G2 Esports

MIBR

Na’Vi

Ninjas in Pyjamas

OG

Team Liquid

Team Vitality

“Our platform has entertained millions of esport fans around the globe,” BLAST CEO Robbie Douek said in a press release. “The new BLAST Premier format is even more engaging, fast paced and easy to consume. We are excited by the world class team lineup, and can’t wait to kick off in January.”

All 12 teams will be fighting for a spot in the Spring 2020 Finals and a chance at the $1 million grand prize.

“BLAST came to all of the teams with a proposition that is set to transform the industry,” Vitality CEO Nicolas Maurer said. “We believe the BLAST approach of producing best in class entertainment will continue to attract large new audiences as a global series in cool locations, innovative format and unique experiences. It was a no-brainer to participate for all teams and players. We are excited to be competing against each other”

The top eight teams from the regular spring season will secure a spot at the finals, while the remaining teams will be thrown into the Spring 2020 Showdown, where they will play against each other and four other teams that will earn a spot at the event.

Dates for all of these tournaments and matches will be announced in the near future.