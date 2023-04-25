Astralis fall to lowest-ever position in HLTV rankings after CS:GO Major miss

Astralis hit rock bottom in HLTV’s CS:GO ranking after falling to their lowest-ever position since entering the scene in January 2016.

Following the latest update to HLTV’s ranking on April 24, Astralis dropped to 21st place, which surpasses their previously lowest-ever position of 20th in November 2021. This is thanks to Astralis’ poor results over the last few months, including failing to qualify for the BLAST.tv Paris Major—the second Valve-sponsored event they will miss in a row.

HLTV’s ranking takes the results of competitive matches in the last two months into consideration, and is widely recognized as the most important CS:GO ranking in the community. Over this period, Astralis didn’t perform well, to say the least.

Besides finishing 12th to 14th in the BLAST.tv Paris Major Europe RMR B with a 1-3 record, Astralis also performed poorly during ESL Pro League Season 17. They only managed to win two series against ATK and Team Spirit in Group D, losing to Team Liquid, Natus Vincere, and to Spirit in the opening round.

One thing Astralis can cherish, though, is their qualification for IEM Dallas 2023 via open and closed qualifiers after beating teams like HEET and Cloud9.

After failing to advance to the Major, Astralis replaced Xyp9x with Alexander “Altekz” Givskov on April 18. They will have their first opportunity to play with the refreshed roster during Brazy Part 2023 on April 26.