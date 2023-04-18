Astralis CS:GO replaces 4-time Major champion with rookie

Legendary Danish CS:GO rifler Xyp9x has been sent to Astralis’ academy team to open space for the arrival of youngster Alexander “Altekz” Givskov in the main team “for the coming period,” Astralis said today.

The news comes just a day after Astralis announced Altekz was going to step into the main roster following the team’s disappointment showing at the BLAST Paris Major Europe RMR B, which cost their participation at the last CS:GO Major in May. But it was unclear until today that Xyp9x would be the one replaced by the rookie.

In continuation of the first team coaches' desire to work with @Altekzzz in the coming period, he and @Xyp9x will be switching roles in the upcoming matches.



Full article:https://t.co/syrzPbQcma — Astralis Counter-Strike (@AstralisCS) April 18, 2023

Xyp9x has the lowest rating in the main team in 2023 alongside in-game leader gla1ve, according to HLTV. Both veterans are averaging a subpar 0.97 rating after 59 maps played, so it makes sense that Astralis chose one of them to be replaced by Altekz. The 19-year-old averages a 1.15 rating after 109 maps in 2023, according to HLTV, but Astralis Talent plays versus tier-two and three opponents. Moving to the first team will be a big step for Altekz, but Astralis seems to believe he’s capable of making the jump.

Xyp9x told Astralis’ website he’s disappointed after not reaching the Major and will do what it takes to help the team, even if that means playing with the academy team for the foreseeable future.

“People close to me know that I am a team player, and even though I am now taking a break from the A team, I will always be ready to help the organization and the team that I have been a part of since the very beginning,” Xyp9x said. “There are many talented players on the talent team, and I look forward to helping them. I hope, of course, that my experience and knowledge from countless large international tournaments can lift the players even.”

Altekz will make his debut with Astralis’ main team next week at online tournament Brazy Party, which also features teams such as ENCE, BIG, OG, and Eternal Fire. Xyp9x, on the other hand, is due to play his first match for Astralis Talent tomorrow at 5:30am CT.