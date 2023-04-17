Astralis moves academy player to main CS:GO team after Paris Major RMR disappointment

It looks like Astralis is exploring its options.

Someone from Astralis’ CS:GO division might be leaving soon after the organization promoted an Astralis Talent player to the main roster today.

Alexander “Altekz” Givskov was promoted to the main CS:GO team, but it remains a mystery whether he will be replacing someone or if he will be the sixth player. Astralis didn’t shed any details about Altekz’s role in the team, besides claiming his high performance earned him a place in the main squad.

Team update:

As a result of @Altekzzz's consistent, high performance on the talent line-up throughout 2023 and even before, the coaches have decided to include him in the main roster for the coming weeks.



As Altekz will be working with the main team, Astralis Talent will be… pic.twitter.com/P4Cwrr90YE — Astralis Counter-Strike (@AstralisCS) April 17, 2023

All fans know is it was the coaches’ decision to give Altekz a chance in the main lineup, of which he will be a part “for the coming weeks.”

It’s possible Astralis is just exploring its options before making a permanent place for Altekz in the main roster. As an organization, Astralis is the most decorated in CS:GO history with four Major trophies to its name. But the team failed to qualify for the last Valve-sponsored event in CS:GO, BLAST.tv Paris Major.

During the qualifying tournament, Europe RMR B, only two Astralis players showed up—dev1ce and blameF. All three remaining players had an impact below 1.0, according to HLTV.

If Altekz shows up, then it would be all but surprising to see Astralis permanently promote Altekz in place of the underperforming players.

Astralis will return to action at Brazy Party 2023 on April 26.