Astralis defeat Vitality to advance straight into DreamHack Masters Malmö semifinals

Astralis beat Vitality 2-0 today at DreamHack Masters Malmö.

This result put the Danes in a comfortable position since they’ll get to rest tomorrow during the quarterfinals of this CS:GO event. They’re the only team that attended ESL One New York last weekend remaining after Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses were both eliminated.

This rest will be important for Astralis’ recovery both physically and mentally, and it’ll give them an extra day to tactically prepare for their next opponent.

Astralis defeated Vitality 16-5 on Vertigo, their map pick. Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut had a superb performance but his teammates didn’t quite follow suit. Nicolai “device” Reedtz was the best player on the server, though. He had 31 kills and stole one round with an ace using mostly the Desert Eagle.

Vertigo didn’t affect Vitality at all, though, since the French squad played way better on the second map. Astralis were down 10-5 after the first half but they reacted by winning eight consecutive rounds on their T-side. They won the map 16-14 and device top-fragged again with 26 kills alongside his teammate Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander and opponent Richard “shox” Papillon.

With this loss, Vitality will have to face the winner of Grayhound vs. mousesports in the quarterfinals tomorrow. Vitality are playing well in their first tournament with shox.

Vitality will return to action tomorrow at 12:50pm CT. Astralis will next play in the semifinals on Saturday at 8am CT.