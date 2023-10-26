Almost a month after CS2’s release, Valve is finally asking pros for feedback

Issues are still running rampant in Counter-Strike 2. But, despite the messy launch, the developers have begun asking pro players for feedback, according to FaZe Clan’s Twistzz.

The Canadian star won IEM Sydney 2023 last Sunday, the first CS2 tier-one tournament in history. During the event, many players criticized the game, claiming it was not ready to be played competitively. Twistzz, however, offered a different perspective on the matter, revealing Valve is listening to their feedback.

“All I can say is just give them time… Valve has contacted players asking for feedback now,” Twistzz said in an interview with Snowball Esports on Oct. 22. “This is the first time I think they’ve contacted like professional teams and like they want to fix this game.”

If Twistzz says some major fixes are ahead, I’m having my fingers crossed. Photo via PGL

For now, Twistzz said players should just stay “hopeful” and wait for more updates from Valve.

Ever since its release on Sept. 27, CS2 has been struggling with numerous issues. Besides cheaters and poor optimization, broken hitboxes, FPS drops, and limping tick rates have been a problem.

Both pro and casual players have been voicing their concerns over the last couple of weeks, and Valve’s been listening. The developers have been releasing a new patch almost every other day, but it’s clearly not enough.

Luckily, if what Twistzz claims is true, the game should be improved soon, especially given the esports scene has started the transition to CS2.

At first, most pros agreed switching to CS2 almost immediately after its release was a mistake. But a few pointed out it’s best to force pros to play it so Valve has as much data as possible to fix the problems. Let’s hope they’re fixed soon.

About the author