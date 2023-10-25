Newest CS2 patch addresses clipping and movement ‘polish’ on multiple maps

Several minor annoyances have been fixed or updated in the latest CS2 patch, including movement and clipping fixes on Vertigo, Nuke, Anubis, Inferno, Office, Mirage, and Ancient.

Among other changes, the railing on the balcony on Inferno was partially removed. Players exiting the Apartments can now look directly into Pit without fear of their bullets hitting a railing. Grenade bouncing and clipping was also changed in every map in the competitive map pool, helping out with complex jump-throws and bounce shots.

Another big fix for all maps, not just specific ones, was the effects on several stickers and weapon finishes, which had those who spent thousands on items frustrated with how their skins looked in CS2. Additionally, muzzle flash and HE grenade effects were improved in the patch, hopefully to increase visibility.

Overpass will look a bit different. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One change that might become bigger as time goes on are the changes to lighting on Overpass. Valve stated they pivoted both lighting and player model visibility to help with “readability,” indicating that there’s some kind of problem with specific agent skins on the map. Nuke is another map where several visuals were changed, including a genuinely round-breaking bug where shadows would go through an unopened Squeaky Door. Several frustrating boosts on Anubis were patched out as well.

Far and away the biggest changes are to movement and clipping, which should help with some of the “stickiness” players feel when running close to teammates or walls. While there are many welcome elements that CS2 has brought to the Counter-Strike scene, the inconsistent movement has been a massive pain point for veterans and new players alike. There are still many unaddressed issues with sub-tick servers and the lack of community maps, but hopefully the changes to movement and clipping will placate a playerbase that is ravenous for Global Offensive’s smoothness.

You can read the full patch notes here.

