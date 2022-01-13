Allu reportedly returning to CS:GO with new team

The former ENCE star is rumored to be making a return after an eight-month break.

Finnish Counter-Strike veteran Aleksi “allu” Jalli is reportedly returning to the professional CS:GO scene with a new team.

Allu has been on a break for nearly eight months after taking a leave of absence from ENCE for personal reasons back in May 2021. In July, allu announced that he was ready to get “back to work” and was looking for a new team.

Allu might be teaming up with fellow Finnish players Tuomas “SADDYX” Louhimaa, Lasse “ZOREE” Uronen, Olli “oopee” Piispanen, and Tony “arvid” Niemelä, according to Finnish outlet YLE Urheilu. Both SADDYX and arvid previously played for SJ until the organization released its CS:GO roster at the end of last year. ZOREE left HAVU Gaming in December and oopee recently parted ways with hREDS.

The team will reportedly be coached by former ENCE coach Slaava “Twista” Räsänen, whose 15-month ban issued by the ESIC was recently lifted. He’s still permanently banned from all Valve events for exploiting a spectating bug in 2017, however.

Although reports about this potential lineup are quickly spreading across Finnish media, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.