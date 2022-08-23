The European qualifiers for the Major will be intense.

Thirty-two of the best European CS:GO squads in the world will battle for 16 spots at the IEM Rio Major, the second Valve-sponsored event of 2022, in the European Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments in October.

These 32 teams will be split into Europe RMR A and Europe RMR B tournaments and play through a Swiss system format stage. All matches will be best-of-ones, except for the advancement or elimination games. The 16 teams that make the IEM Rio Major will travel to Brazil to compete in November.

The team list for Europe RMR A and Europe RMR B includes the 10 best European squads of PGL Antwerp Major, the first Valve-sponsored event of the year, and is completed by teams that booked their spot via the four open qualifiers. Two of them have already been finished and the third is ongoing.

Here are all the teams attending the IEM Rio Major RMR A and B tournaments in October.

All CS:GO teams qualified for IEM Rio Major Europe RMR

Returning teams from PGL Antwerp Major

FaZe Clan (RMR A)

Cloud9 (RMR A)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (RMR A)

G2 Esports (RMR A)

Team Spirit (RMR A)

Bad News Eagles (RMR A)

Natus Vincere (RMR B)

Vitality (RMR B)

BIG (RMR B)

ENCE (RMR B)

Heroic (RMR B)

Outsiders (RMR B)

Teams from the first open qualifier

Sprout

Falcons

MOUZ

Aurora

OG

Teams from the second open qualifier

Fnatic

K23

forZe

Monte

Teams from the third open qualifier

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Teams from the fourth open qualifier

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

The Europe RMR A and B tournaments will run from Oct. 4 to 9 in Brazil.