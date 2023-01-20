ESL has increased the number of CS:GO teams from 24 to 32 for ESL Pro League Season 17, which will run from Feb. 22 to March 26.
This means that more non-partnered teams will get to play in the most prestigious CS:GO league in the world. To fill out these additional spots, ESL is organizing qualifiers across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, an initiative that allows teams from all over the world to join the $850,000 event.
15 partnered teams will attend the tournament in total, alongside three that secured a spot via ESL’s world ranking, three that won Challengers events in 2022, and the rest of the spots are filled up with the best teams from qualifiers. There are three slots up for grabs for teams based in Europe and two slots for the other regions (North America, South America, Asia, Oceania).
ESL will form four triple-elimination format groups of eight teams each and all matches will be best-of-threes. The group winners will advance straight to the quarterfinals, the runners-up will advance to Round of 12, and the third-place and fourth-place teams will play in the Round of 16. The playoffs will use the single-elimination format and all matches remain best-of-threes, except the grand finals, which are best-of-five.
Here are all of the CS:GO teams that secured a spot in ESL Pro League Season 17. This article will be updated whenever a new team joins the list.
All CS:GO teams qualified for ESL Pro League Season 17
Partnered teams
- Astralis
- BIG
- Complexity
- ENCE
- Evil Geniuses
- FaZe Clan
- Fnatic
- FURIA
- G2
- Heroic
- MOUZ
- Natus Vincere
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Team Liquid
- Vitality
Qualified through Challenger events
- Movistar Riders (ESL Challenger Valencia)
- PaiN Gaming (ESL Challenger Melbourne)
- Outsiders (ESL Challenger Rotterdam)
Qualified through ESL World Ranking
- Cloud9
- Team Spirit
- OG
Europe qualifier
- Eternal Fire
- SAW
- TBD
South America qualifier
- Imperial
- TBD
North America qualifier
- ATK
- TBD
Asia qualifier
- Rare Atom
- TBD
Oceania qualifier
- Grayhound
- TBD