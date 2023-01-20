The event will have more teams and a different format for the group stage.

ESL has increased the number of CS:GO teams from 24 to 32 for ESL Pro League Season 17, which will run from Feb. 22 to March 26.

This means that more non-partnered teams will get to play in the most prestigious CS:GO league in the world. To fill out these additional spots, ESL is organizing qualifiers across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, an initiative that allows teams from all over the world to join the $850,000 event.

15 partnered teams will attend the tournament in total, alongside three that secured a spot via ESL’s world ranking, three that won Challengers events in 2022, and the rest of the spots are filled up with the best teams from qualifiers. There are three slots up for grabs for teams based in Europe and two slots for the other regions (North America, South America, Asia, Oceania).

ESL will form four triple-elimination format groups of eight teams each and all matches will be best-of-threes. The group winners will advance straight to the quarterfinals, the runners-up will advance to Round of 12, and the third-place and fourth-place teams will play in the Round of 16. The playoffs will use the single-elimination format and all matches remain best-of-threes, except the grand finals, which are best-of-five.

Here are all of the CS:GO teams that secured a spot in ESL Pro League Season 17. This article will be updated whenever a new team joins the list.

All CS:GO teams qualified for ESL Pro League Season 17

Partnered teams

Astralis

BIG

Complexity

ENCE

Evil Geniuses

FaZe Clan

Fnatic

FURIA

G2

Heroic

MOUZ

Natus Vincere

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Team Liquid

Vitality

Qualified through Challenger events

Movistar Riders (ESL Challenger Valencia)

PaiN Gaming (ESL Challenger Melbourne)

Outsiders (ESL Challenger Rotterdam)

Qualified through ESL World Ranking

Cloud9

Team Spirit

OG

Europe qualifier

Eternal Fire

SAW

TBD

South America qualifier

Imperial

TBD

North America qualifier

ATK

TBD

Asia qualifier

Rare Atom

TBD

Oceania qualifier