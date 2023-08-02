Aleksib says NAVI need to make this change to improve their CS:GO results

Natus Vincere were eliminated from IEM Cologne 2023 following a loss to Astralis on Aug. 1. After the defeat, their in-game leader, Aleksib, detailed one change NAVI need to make to improve their results in CS:GO going forward.

The Finnish player said NAVI should look to hire a mental coach because the team are often tilting themselves. “A mental coach could be fine for us. I don’t know, I don’t really understand, like, we lose to ourselves when we’re tilting,” Aleksib said after the series.

There are some players like jL who, according to Aleksib, bring a “good atmosphere” to the team. But the IGL believes NAVI need to focus on boosting the team’s morale more, including himself.

NAVI made three changes in the summer break, bringing in Aleksib, jL, and iM. With s1mple and b1t in the roster as well, the team has tons of potential but clearly needs to keep their emotions in check.

During Aug. 1’s loss against Astralis and throughout the IEM Cologne 2023, jL was noticeably energetic on stage, trying to hype up his team whenever he could. The rest of the team, however, looked frustrated during losses.

Having a mental coach is nothing out of the ordinary in esports. Similarly to traditional sports, mentality and self-confidence are important at the highest level. Numerous CS:GO teams have had or still have a mental coach or a sports psychologist, including Astralis, Vitality, and G2 Esports, just to name a few.

With a loss to Astralis, NAVI were eliminated from IEM Cologne 2023. The tournament returns on Aug. 4 when the playoffs begin. Astralis are set for a Danish derby when they face Heroic in the quarterfinals.

