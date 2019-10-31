100 Thieves might be teasing that its new CS:GO team is coming soon

100 Thieves’ founder and CEO, Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, appeared in a mysterious video for the organization earlier today.

His “car” got blown up and you can hear the sound of CS:GO‘s tickling bomb at the end of the clip. This video might be a teaser for 100 Thieves’ new CS:GO team.

Nadeshot said in July that 100 Thieves was going to sign a CS:GO team. He even flew to Berlin to watch the StarLadder Major in August and get in touch with some players.

Since then, there’s been plenty of speculation regarding 100 Thieves and some highly-coveted free agents or benched players, such as Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen or Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt, and players who were available but already signed with new orgs, like Marcelo “coldzera” David and Miikka “suNny” Kemppi.

This kind of speculation is fair considering that 100 Thieves will likely invest a good amount of money into its new CS:GO roster, especially after the org opted to not participate in the 2020 Call of Duty League.

Although 100 Thieves’ new roster is still unknown, the org probably won’t take a risk this time. 100 Thieves briefly had a Brazilian roster featuring Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe from December 2017 to January 2018.

100 Thieves bought that roster from Immortals along with the team’s spot for the ELEAGUE Boston Major in January 2018. They didn’t even play at the Major due to a huge PR crisis after kNgV- made inappropriate comments about CS:GO analyst Duncan “Thorin” Shields.

KNgV- was released from the roster and 100 Thieves dropped the rest of the lineup a week later without playing a single official match. And since then, 100 Thieves has been out of the CS:GO scene.

After today’s video, though, fans can expect 100 Thieves to share more details about its new CS:GO roster soon.