New Cookies are continually being added to Cookie Run Kingdom over the years. One of the newest additions is Silent Salt Cookie, a Beast Cookie.

Beast Cookies play a huge role in the game, since they’re the evil and corrupted counterparts of the five Ancient Cookies. The first revealed Beast Cookie is Shadow Milk Cookie, who is currently a non-playable character. As for Mystic Flour Cookie, she is the first released and playable Beast Cookie that made its way to Cookie Run Kingdom. However, the release of the other Beast Cookies, which includes Silent Salt Cookie, still remains a mystery.

In case you’re wondering when will Silent Salt Cookie come to Cookie Run Kingdom, here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Silent Salt Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Silent but possibly deadly. Screenshot via Cookie Run Wiki

Silent Salt Cookie is a Beast Cookie who was the original wielder of White Lily Cookie’s Soul Jam, known as the Light of Freedom. They hold the power of Silence, which is the corrupted counterpart of the Virtue of Solidarity. In terms of their appearance, the only thing we know so far is that Silent Salt Cookie is covered in shades of purple, gray, and black, and they wield a sword as a weapon.

When is Silent Salt Cookie playable in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Developer Devsisters still hasn’t confirmed any information about the possible release date of Silent Salt Cookie as a playable character in Cookie Run Kingdom. But with Shadow Milk Cookie being introduced as a major antagonist in the Secrets of the Silver Kingdom in January 2024, as well as Mystic Flour Cookie now being available as a playable Cookie, we may expect the other Beast Cookies to debut in the near future. June is the soonest possible month, since major Cookies are released on a near-month basis. Who knows, maybe Silent Salt Cookie will be next.

