Best Street Urchin Cookie toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

Cookie Run Kingdom releases new cookies from time to time through its gacha system. Here, players can try their luck to possibly pull the game’s cookies, including Street Urchin Cookie, who was one of the cookies released in the March 27 update.

Street Urchin Cookie is one of the two cookies released in the Come Together! Cuckoo Town Square update alongside Caramel Choux Cookie. With this, you may be curious on everything to know about this cookie, especially if she is worth the resources you have in case you want to add her to your collection.

Here’s what you need to know about Street Urchin Cookie, including the best toppings guide that you can use for her in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Who is Street Urchin Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Street Urchin Cookie is a Bomber-type cookie who is best placed in the middle of the team, first presented as a non-playable character in the first version of the update. Street Urchin Cookie is a bike rider and the boss ofthe Pointy Punks group, which is a gang in the Cuckoo Town Square.

Talking about a cool cookie. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In terms of her looks, Street Urchin Cookie has a black and yellow aesthetic, ranging from her hair, eyes, skin, and motorcycle. She also chews a bubble gum, making her more punkish and feisty as the leader of the Pointy Punks.

Street Urchin Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Street Urchin Cookie’s ability, Ride or Crumble, lets her drive her motorcycle into her enemies. This deals damage, as well as the Stun debuff that stops them from attacking for one second. She also inflicts Burn, which causes another 150 percent of periodic damage from every 0.5 seconds up to seven seconds and stacks up to two. Street Urchin Cookie’s Fire-type damage also increases over time on enemies afflicted with the Burn debuff.

Best Street Urchin Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

To maximize Street Urchin Cookie’s ability, five Searing Raspberry cookies are your best option. This can bring out the full potential of what she does best, which is to deal damage to her enemies.

Is Street Urchin Cookie worth pulling in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Yes. Street Urchin Cookie has the potential of being a legit damage dealer. She can be lined alongside the likes of other Epic-rarity Bomber cookies like Captain Caviar Cookie, who is a mid to top meta staple for a long time already, especially in the PvE mode of Cookie Run Kingdom.

