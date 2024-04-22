Best Caramel Choux Cookie toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

The roster of available cookies you may collect in Cookie Run Kingdom keeps on growing. The game’s Come Together! Cuckoo Town Square update released in March introduced a new Epic-rarity cookie in the form of Caramel Choux Cookie.

Caramel Choux Cookie is a Support-type cookie who is used as a healer for her team. Cookie Run Kingdom already has various healer cookies, making the possibility of getting Caramel Choux Cookie worth the discussion. But in case you are wondering if she is worth pulling, then we got your covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about Caramel Choux Cookie, including the best toppings guide you can use for her.

Who is Caramel Choux Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Caramel Choux Cookie is a Support-type healer cookie who is best placed in the rear part of the team. In terms of her lore, Caramel Choux Cookie is the Town Square Advisor of Cuckoo Town Square who will do everything to attend to the needs of the establishment owners of the town. She is cheerful, positive, welcoming and happy to be around, especially for the town guests.

A pleasant little healer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Caramel Choux Cookie has an overall brown aesthetic, from her hair, skin color, hat, and dress. She also holds a briefcase which looks like some sort of a medical kit, establishing her healing capabilities.

Caramel Choux Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Caramel Choux Cookie’s ability is called I’ve Got Choux. She heals 54.1 percent of attack to her allies while also giving the Amplify Buff that allows an additional 20 percent of healing for up to 12 seconds, as well as stacking for one time to apply an HP shield to an ally cookie with the lowest max HP. Caramel Choux Cookie also becomes resistant to interrupting effects while she uses her skill.

Best Caramel Choux Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Using five Swift Chocolate toppings is the best option you have for Caramel Choux Cookie. This allows her to speed up her cooldown, which allows you to spam her healing ability more.

Is Caramel Choux Cookie worth pulling in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Yes. Caramel Choux Cookie may not be considered as a top tier healer compared to the likes of Snapdragon Cookie and Pure Vanilla Cookie, but she is a pretty decent option when it comes to choosing a rear cookie, especially for players who are in a budget or for those who are not lucky enough to pull the mentioned healers. Caramel Choux Cookie is also worth getting for her adorable looks, so you might as well save your resources if you want to add her to your collection.

