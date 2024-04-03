Top 10 best custom faces in Content Warning

Customizing your character’s face is one of the first things you’ll do in Content Warning, and you can change it at any time during the game.

The process may seem simple, with only three characters making up your personalized face, but with the amount of options out there, it’s tough to decide which ones you should consider in Content Warning—we’ve got you covered, however.

How do custom faces work in Content Warning?

In Content Warning, creating faces offers a plethora of options. You can manipulate the face by arranging features from top to bottom or left to right, toggling between these orientations with the rotating buttons on the interface’s right side. Additionally, you can adjust the size of features using the plus and minus buttons, offering flexibility and customization in crafting your custom faces’ expressions.

When crafting faces from top to bottom, start with the eyes, usually represented by : for simplicity. Now, onto the nose—options include 3, V, ., x, o, and ~, but feel free to get creative. Lastly, the mouth: experiment with O, ), (, [, ], {, }, |, /, and \, or mix it up with your own unique additions. Let your imagination run wild as you explore the endless possibilities until you find the perfect custom faces for you.

The 10 best vertical and horizontal custom faces in Content Warning

They’re a lot of fun to play around with. Image via Dabestro

Below, we will list our 10 favorite custom faces in Content Warning, vertical and horizontal ones alike. Note that the horizontal faces must be rotated to the right for them to be eligible.

10 best vertical faces in Content Warning



^_^ – Represents happiness or joy. T_T – Indicates crying or sadness. >_> – Implies suspicion or looking to the right (left-pointing arrows suggest looking left). O_O – Reflects shock or wide-eyed surprise. -_- – Conveys annoyance or being unimpressed. @_@ – Represents dizziness or feeling overwhelmed. x_x – Symbolizes being dead or knocked out. O_o – Indicates confusion or disorientation. 0_0 – Represents surprise or wide-eyed astonishment. n_n – Conveys pleasure or contentment.

10 best horizontal faces in Content Warning



🙂 – Happy face 🙁 – Sad face :D – Big smile 😉 – Wink 😛 – Tongue out :O – Surprised :/ – Skeptical :* – Kiss >:( – Angry >:) – Evil

How to make custom ASCII faces in Content Warning

Steam user Dabestro has found out that you can use more faces than the game originally allows you to.



Before proceeding, ensure you are not in a lobby or hosting a Content Warning game. Also, it’s recommended to edit and save a face in-game at least once before attempting the following steps:

Open the Registry Editor by typing “Registry Editor” in the Windows search bar and selecting it. Navigate to the following path: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Landfall Games\Content Warning Right-click on the field starting with “FaceText_h” and select “Modify.” Choose a preferred face from the list below and take note of its hexadecimal string. Enter the hexadecimal values in the LEFT section, not the right, in the binary editor. Click “OK” in the binary editor. Join the lobby, and your face should be updated.

The area you should be typing in your values. Image via Dabestro

