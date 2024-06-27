Upcoming hero shooter Concord gets open beta date—and it’s right around the corner

Sony’s hero shooter Concord will have both a closed and open beta in just a few weeks, the company confirmed today.

Recommended Videos

An early access period for the open beta will begin six days prior to a taste of the upcoming game becoming available on both PlayStation 5 and PC. Pre-ordering the title will secure early access as well as five codes to share early access with friends.

The Concord beta will feature all 16 playable characters, called Freegunners, during the beta, giving players a chance to try all of them out before the game launches later this summer.

“From familiar faces like Haymar, Vale, Lennox, 1-0FF, and Star Child from the reveal trailer to other members of the Northstar crew, like It-Z, Teo, Bazz, and more, you’ll get to experiment and learn how each character brings distinct strategic abilities, traversal and gunplay feel, and, most of all, your own personality to the battlefield,” Sony said.

Both the early access and open beta will feature four playable maps: Freewater, Water Hazard, Star Chamber, and Shock Risk. During the open beta, a fifth map will become available, named Bone Mines.

Three playable modes will also be featured, called Trophy Hunt (respawn-based mode a la Kill Confirmed in Call of Duty, for a comparison), Cargo Run (no respawns, sounds like CoD’s Search and Destroy), and Clash Point (no respawns, fight for control over one objective point). A fourth mode, Area Control, will become available during the open beta (CoD’s Domination).

Concord’s early access beta runs from July 12 to 14, and the open beta weekend will take place from July 18 to 21. Whether you’re on PS5 or PC, the game will require a PSN account to play it.

Concord will be released on Aug. 23 for PS5 and PC, featuring a story that evolves over time as part of the live-service title.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy