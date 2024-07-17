Image Credit: Bethesda
The Road to Glory loading screen in College Football 25.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to redshirt in College Football 25

One shot.
College Football Road to Glory is an extremely popular mode in the EA Sports title, but with over a decade since the last game in the series, some aspects can be confusing—but we can tell you how to redshirt.

Gaining redshirt status in College Football 25 can be a big help if you find yourself out of the team during your first season, but there are some requirements, as we’ve explained below.

How to earn redshirt status in College Football 25

A player's stats in College Football 25 Road to Glory.
Not redshirt eligible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Redshirt status is automatically applied in College Football 25 Road to Glory if you do not feature in at least four games during your Freshman year—so it’s down to the coaching staff as to whether you redshirt.

To have the best chance of earning a redshirt and gaining an extra year of eligibility, start your Road to Glory with a higher-ranked team and a lower OVR player. This puts you further down the pecking order and reduces the amount of game time you receive.

If you do not feature in at least four games in Freshman year, you are given the redshirt status for the next season—meaning your first year will see you out of the side but have extra time to focus on improving your attributes.

It seems, however, that this is still not a guaranteed way to secure a redshirt in College Football 25, as a coach may decide you are surplus to requirements anyway and won’t grant you an extra year of eligibility. Unfortunately, there’s no way to work out the process used here.

