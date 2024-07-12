College Football 25 – How Academics work in Road to Glory

Before you hit the big leagues in the NFL, prospective players must start their legacy in post-secondary play with EA College Football 25‘s exciting Road to Glory game mode, where they’ll need to balance great on-field performances with great Academics to ensure success.

Recommended Videos

Academics are just as important to a college superstar’s career as their ability to throw and catch a football since college programs require players to maintain a certain Grade Point Average (GPA) to stay on the team. Balancing life is essential to becoming an example for your teammates, but in College Football 25, you must make the right decisions when it comes to your studies or you’ll end up falling out of favor with the coaches and your school.

If you want to be a perfect student and a perfect teammate, here is how Academics work in College Football 25‘s Road to Glory mode.

How Academics work in College Football 25

Book smart. Image via EA Sports

Academics is one of the five key activities you’ll have to allocate your weekly energy points to every week and is important to maintain if you wish to stay eligible for your position on the team since every school requires you to hold a 2.0 GPA.

This system splits Academics into two sections that you’ll have to keep an eye on when making specific decisions in your career, whether you’re putting more energy points into other activities on your weekly agenda or opting to party with friends instead of attending night class.

Test Readiness represents how prepared you are for your midterm exams, which take place in week eight and week 15 of the regular season. If you dedicate energy points to studying each week, your performance on these exams will skyrocket and boost your GPA. If not, you have a higher chance of failing your exams, which will heavily affect your GPA.

represents how prepared you are for your midterm exams, which take place in week eight and week 15 of the regular season. If you dedicate energy points to studying each week, your performance on these exams will skyrocket and boost your GPA. If not, you have a higher chance of failing your exams, which will heavily affect your GPA. GPA is determined by how prepared you are for your midterm exams. You must maintain a GPA above 2.0 or else you’ll be sent to weekly mandatory study hall sessions that will consume some of your energy points until your grades have gone up.

Scenario choices

Aside from your major midterm grades, however, quizzes will also occur in multiple other scenarios throughout each week. Quizzes don’t rely on test readiness, but you’ll instead be asked how much you wish to study for each quiz.

Depending on how much studying you choose, you’ll consume a specific amount of energy, but you’ll also do well on the quizzes to help maintain your academics.

High GPA benefits

Besides staying eligible for the team and avoiding study hall, choosing to study and maintain your GPA can net you some goodies on the field as well. For example, a higher GPA will gain more trust with your coaches, which, in turn, will give you more time on the field.

If you have a 3.0 GPA or higher, you’ll activate the Fan Favorite mental ability, which gives you higher composure when playing at your home arena. If you ever fall below the 3.0 threshold, however, you’ll immediately lose this ability until you manage to boost your grades back up.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy