World Roleplay codes (May 2024)

Form alliances and bring world peace, or nuke everything that stands in your way—but do redeem World Roleplay codes.
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|
Published: May 16, 2024 04:54 am

Updated May 15, 2024: We found a new code!

Recommended Videos

World Roleplay places you in a time of turmoil at the end of the largest conflict in all history. All nations have armed themselves with the most powerful weapons in preparation for the battle for military supremacy. Will you seek peace, or will you be the one to strike first?

Using World Roleplay codes will help you arm yourself to the teeth and gear up for any potential invasion. With a refurbished nuclear arsenal, your nation will have a fighting chance in a free-for-all struggle for global domination. If you’re an FPS fan and a history buff, check out our guide with War Simulator codes and take a tour through warfare history with some free goodies.

All World Roleplay codes list

Working World Roleplay codes

  • TOWNHALL—Redeem for 1 Nuke (New)

Expired World Roleplay codes

  • XMASGIFT23
  • LABELUPGRADES
  • THENEWORDER
  • 1MILVISITS
  • AMERICAS
  • UPDATEDELAYED

How to redeem codes in World Roleplay

Redeeming World Roleplay codes is a breeze when you follow the steps below:

how to redeem World Roleplay codes
Follow these steps to get your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch World Roleplay in Roblox.
  2. Click on the cogwheel button (1) at the top to open the options menu.
  3. Click on the Redeem Code button (2) to reach the code text box.
  4. Input your code into the Enter code here text box (3).
  5. Click the Redeem button (4) to claim your prize.

How to get more codes in World Roleplay

By bookmarking this page (CTRL+D), you’ll get all the latest World Roleplay codes right from the get-go, as we’re always searching for codes and adding new ones to our list. To keep tabs on new codes, updates, and other news, you can join the official Inc Entertainment Discord server and the Inc Entertainment Roblox group.

Why are my World Roleplay codes not working?

Firstly, check your spelling of World Roleplay codes for errors (wrong characters, capitalization, etc.) and make sure it’s all correct before trying to claim rewards. For good measure, copy and paste your codes into the game, and make sure to do it as soon as possible, or else they might expire in the meantime.

How to get more free rewards in World Roleplay

Besides redeeming World Roleplay codes, a good alternative is to visit the Discord server linked above and keep an eye out for any promos and giveaways. If you participate, you might win more Nukes, points, and other helpful resources to continue your conquest.

What is World Roleplay?

World Roleplay is a grand strategy game inspired by popular tabletop games such as Risk or Axis and Allies. Each player takes the role of one country and tries to lay claim on other players’ territories. Players can forge alliances and declare war on other factions, as well as increase their points by placing labels such as banks, factories, naval bases, and others across their territory. The player with most points and territories at the end of the match wins the game.

If you enjoy military strategies, explore our article with War Tycoon codes to get more free rewards. Don’t miss the rest of our Roblox Codes section as it contains freebies for hundreds of your favorite Roblox experiences.

related content
Read Article Demon Blade codes (May 2024)
Demon Blade promo art
Category: Codes
Codes
Demon Blade codes (May 2024)
Maja Kovačević Maja Kovačević May 16, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (May 2024) – Updated
Coin Master cover image artwork featuring in-game characters.
Category: Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (May 2024) – Updated
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 16, 2024
Read Article Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes (May 2024)
Promo image for Smoothie Factory Tycoon.
Category: Codes
Codes
Smoothie Factory Tycoon codes (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 16, 2024
Author
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.