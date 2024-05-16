World Roleplay codes (May 2024)

Updated May 15, 2024: We found a new code!

World Roleplay places you in a time of turmoil at the end of the largest conflict in all history. All nations have armed themselves with the most powerful weapons in preparation for the battle for military supremacy. Will you seek peace, or will you be the one to strike first?

Using World Roleplay codes will help you arm yourself to the teeth and gear up for any potential invasion. With a refurbished nuclear arsenal, your nation will have a fighting chance in a free-for-all struggle for global domination. If you’re an FPS fan and a history buff, check out our guide with War Simulator codes and take a tour through warfare history with some free goodies.

All World Roleplay codes list

Working World Roleplay codes

TOWNHALL—Redeem for 1 Nuke (New)

Expired World Roleplay codes

XMASGIFT23

LABELUPGRADES

THENEWORDER

1MILVISITS

AMERICAS

UPDATEDELAYED

How to redeem codes in World Roleplay

Redeeming World Roleplay codes is a breeze when you follow the steps below:

Follow these steps to get your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch World Roleplay in Roblox. Click on the cogwheel button (1) at the top to open the options menu. Click on the Redeem Code button (2) to reach the code text box. Input your code into the Enter code here text box (3). Click the Redeem button (4) to claim your prize.

How to get more codes in World Roleplay

By bookmarking this page (CTRL+D), you’ll get all the latest World Roleplay codes right from the get-go, as we’re always searching for codes and adding new ones to our list. To keep tabs on new codes, updates, and other news, you can join the official Inc Entertainment Discord server and the Inc Entertainment Roblox group.

Why are my World Roleplay codes not working?

Firstly, check your spelling of World Roleplay codes for errors (wrong characters, capitalization, etc.) and make sure it’s all correct before trying to claim rewards. For good measure, copy and paste your codes into the game, and make sure to do it as soon as possible, or else they might expire in the meantime.

How to get more free rewards in World Roleplay

Besides redeeming World Roleplay codes, a good alternative is to visit the Discord server linked above and keep an eye out for any promos and giveaways. If you participate, you might win more Nukes, points, and other helpful resources to continue your conquest.

What is World Roleplay?

World Roleplay is a grand strategy game inspired by popular tabletop games such as Risk or Axis and Allies. Each player takes the role of one country and tries to lay claim on other players’ territories. Players can forge alliances and declare war on other factions, as well as increase their points by placing labels such as banks, factories, naval bases, and others across their territory. The player with most points and territories at the end of the match wins the game.

