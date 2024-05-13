War Simulator codes (May 2024)

Updated May 10, 2024: We checked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Ready to test your mettle in the most intense battles in history? War Simulator offers a unique experience, challenging your courage, skill, and strategy as you rewrite the outcome of multiple historical conflicts.

Even the most seasoned warriors can use a boost. These War Simulator codes are your key to unlocking missions, upgrading your gear, and dominating the battlefield. Don’t wait too long and redeem them now to gain an immediate advantage. If you want to change the tides of war on a larger scale, dive into our War Tycoon codes guide and collect more valuable freebies.

All War Simulator codes list

War Simulator codes (Working)

There are currently no active War Simulator codes.

War Simulator codes (Expired)

show more 73M1LL1ON

ActiveWizard20K

joineddiscord

release

SnugLife

WinterWarrior show less

How to redeem codes in War Simulator

You’ll have no trouble redeeming War Simulator codes if you follow the instructions below:

Follow the arrows to redeem War Simulator codes. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch War Simulator on Roblox. Click the blue bird icon (1) on the left side of the screen. Type in your code into the Enter Code Here text box (2). Press the green Enter button (3) to collect your reward.

How to get more War Simulator codes

There’s no better way to learn about new War Simulator codes than bookmarking this article (CTRL+D) and checking back daily. We’re always on the lookout for new codes, and we’ll quickly add them to our list whenever they drop. If you’re eager to look for codes yourself, you should start by following the links below:

Why are my War Simulator codes not working?

There are two possible reasons for issues with redeeming War Simulator codes. Firstly, it’s likely that your code contains typos or wrong capitalization. To avoid this error, use the copy-and-paste method to redeem your codes. Secondly, if your spelling is correct but you keep getting the Code Invalid message, the codes in question have probably expired. In that case, feel free to let us know so that we can update our guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in War Simulator

Besides redeeming War Simulator codes, there are no other ways to get free rewards in the game. That said, you can always take your chances and participate in giveaways on the official Discord server linked above. Who knows—you might be the next lucky winner!

What is War Simulator?

War Simulator is a Roblox shooter that puts you in the military boots of a soldier fighting for survival on a war-torn battlefield. The goal of the game is to take out enemy soldiers and earn enough cash to buy new weapons and vehicles and unlock more eras. There are nine eras in total, ranging from the colonial times to the futuristic sci-fi setting. In your starting safe zone, you can take on missions to earn more money and progress through the game more quickly. Good luck, soldier!

Do you like army-themed games? Visit our Military Tycoon codes page and collect all the power-ups you need to build an indestructible base. Be sure to explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section and elevate your favorite experiences some more.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more