War Tycoon codes (March 2024)

If you like managing a base while shooting at anyone who wants to stop you, War Tycoon offers the best of both worlds. Part tycoon, part shooter, this Roblox title will keep you engaged with daily management activities in the midst of a warzone where you’re never safe.

Building a base and fighting off armies that are out to get you requires plenty of resources. Luckily, thanks to War Tycoon codes, you can get cash, weapons, structures, boosts, and other vital resources much faster. If you’re looking for codes for other Roblox management experiences, check out our article on My Prison codes and grab all the freebies for that title, too!

All War Tycoon codes list

Working War Tycoon codes

Boom —Redeem for a Verdant Gun Skin

—Redeem for a Verdant Gun Skin BlueTweet —Redeem for a Sapphire Gun Skin

—Redeem for a Sapphire Gun Skin Social—Redeem for 100k Cash and 10 minutes of 2x Cash Boost

Expired War Tycoon codes

How to redeem codes in War Tycoon

Redeeming War Tycoon codes is a straightforward process—follow our guide below:

Click here to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Run War Tycoon in Roblox. Click on the cogwheel button in the top-left corner. Go to the Codes tab. Use the Enter Code Here field to input a code. Click on Redeem to get your free rewards!

How to get more War Tycoon codes

To grab more War Tycoon codes, you can check out the developer’s social media channels, including the KizmoTek Discord channel, the developer’s X profile (@WarTycoonRBLX), and the Green Titans Entertainment Roblox group.

However, scraping the social media for codes takes a lot of time. The better solution is to bookmark our article (CTRL + D) and come back to it regularly because we make sure to keep our code lists fresh by hunting for new drops every day.

Why are my War Tycoon codes not working?

The two most common reasons for your War Tycoon codes not working are:

You’ve made a typo : Codes are case-sensitive, so it’s easy to make a mistake when entering them manually. Copy them from our article and paste them into the game instead.

: Codes are case-sensitive, so it’s easy to make a mistake when entering them manually. Copy them from our article and paste them into the game instead. The code has expired: Codes usually have expiration dates that the developer doesn’t always disclose. If you come across a code that is no longer active, let us know so that we can update our article as soon as possible.

How to get more free rewards in War Tycoon

Other than using War Tycoon codes, you can get freebies via daily spins with a chance to win skins, medals, cash, weapons, and base structures. Otherwise, you get rewards for leveling up and completing daily challenges, including personal and faction ones. You can also check out the developer’s social media channels we’ve linked above to be on top of any special events and giveaways.

What is War Tycoon?

War Tycoon is a unique Roblox experience that combines managing an army base with engaging in combat against your enemies. You can build a base from scratch, including walls, barricades, oil rigs, armories, and the like. Ensure that you have a steady income and collect cash to purchase better upgrades and items (weapons, vehicles, and more). One of the most important parts of your compound is your Base Shield, which helps protect you from incoming foes.

