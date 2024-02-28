Village Defense Tycoon codes (March 2024)

It does take a village to defend my little community in Village Defense Tycoon. Building and upgrading requires a lot of money, and buying new units to protect my small town is even more expensive, so I had to reach for codes.

That’s right—you can redeem Village Defense Tycoon codes to get useful rewards. Build your village faster by obtaining free Gold and useful boosts. When you get tired of relentless waves of enemies, open your very own burger joint and check out our list of Burger Store Tycoon codes to get your hands on more freebies.

All Village Defense Tycoon codes list

Active Village Defense Tycoon codes

Crown —Redeem for a Double Damage Boost for 10 minutes

—Redeem for a Double Damage Boost for 10 minutes 30KLikes —Redeem for 1.5k Gold

—Redeem for 1.5k Gold Goblin —Redeem for 1.5k Gold

—Redeem for 1.5k Gold Knight —Redeem for 2k Gold

—Redeem for 2k Gold 25KLikes —Redeem for 1.5k Gold

—Redeem for 1.5k Gold 20KLikes—Redeem for 1.5k Gold

Expired Village Defense Tycoon codes show more LavaLagoon

NewUpdate

Release

Update4

Update3

Christmas2023 show less

How to redeem codes in Village Defense Tycoon

Follow our step-by-step guide below to redeem Village Defense Tycoon codes correctly:

Click here to claim your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Village Defense Tycoon in Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon on the right to open the redemption box. Enter the code into the Enter code text box. Click Redeem and claim your rewards.

How to get more Village Defense Tycoon codes

We look for new Village Defense Tycoon codes daily and add them to our list whenever there’s a fresh drop. If you want to get them all with no hassle, bookmark this page and open it every now and then to check for updates. Alternatively, you can hunt for codes by yourself using the links below to browse through the official social media:

Why are my Village Defense Tycoon codes not working?

Adding Village Defense Tycoon codes by hand can lead to typos. Instead of risking your freebies by entering codes manually, use copy/paste to input codes efficiently and quickly. If you’ve eliminated all the misspellings but still don’t see any rewards, then you’re probably dealing with an expired code. Contact us if you’ve encountered an inactive code on our list of active ones, and we will modify our guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in Village Defense Tycoon

There are a bunch of rewards you can get in this game, not just the freebies obtained from Village Defense Tycoon codes! The game offers daily rewards for 30 days of logging into the game, along with playtime gifts. You can also join the official Roblox group to unlock 1,000 Gold.

What is Village Defense Tycoon?

Village Defense Tycoon is a defense Roblox game where you can build your very own village and try to protect it from various enemies. Keep upgrading your town, and your income will increase. Once you’ve finished building your village, you can use a rebirth and get even more money on the next go.

