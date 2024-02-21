Burger Store Tycoon codes (February 2024)

In the sea of tycoon-based games on Roblox, here’s one that really stands out—Burger Store Tycoon! Juicy burgers, fries, your own store, and a ton of money that you can earn to expand your business to become the most popular burger joint in your town.

Recommended Videos

Since it’s hard to earn a fortune fast, use all the available Burger Store Tycoon codes for extra cash. Whether it’s 100 or 1,000 bucks, you’ll need it after you start flipping those burgers in this fun experience. If you enjoy similar games with many freebies, make sure to stop by and check our Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes list as well!

All Burger Store Tycoon codes list

Burger Store Tycoon codes (Working)

NEWRELEASE —Redeem for 100 Cash

—Redeem for 100 Cash FREEBONUS—Redeem for 500 Cash

Burger Store Tycoon codes (Expired)

FREEBONUS

How to redeem codes in Burger Store Tycoon

Redeeming Burger Store Tycoon codes is easy. Just follow these steps:

Click these buttons to get freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Burger Store Tycoon on Roblox. Click the Codes icon on the left side of the screen. Type in a code from the list above into the Enter Code Here text box. Hit SUBMIT to grab your rewards.

How to get more Burger Store Tycoon codes

The easiest way to get more Burger Store Tycoon codes is to bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and visit it often, as we do our best to track down all the active codes and place them here so you don’t have to do all that hard work.

On the other hand, if you want to look for more potential ways to g

et freebies and participate in special events and giveaways, join the developer’s Lightbulb x SL Studios Roblox group.

Why are my Burger Store Tycoon codes not working?

Redeeming codes in Burger Store Tycoon can get tricky sometimes because they’re case-sensitive, so try to avoid any unnecessary typos by copying the code from our list and pasting it straight into the game’s text box. Also, try to redeem the codes you want to use as fast as you can because they can expire in a day or two. If you notice an expired one, please notify us, and we will deal with the issue.

Other ways to get free rewards in Burger Store Tycoon

Aside from redeeming Burger Store Tycoon codes for different freebies, you can get more rewards by checking the Daily tab in the top-left corner of the screen. Collect cash and unique pets that will help you progress faster in this experience. Also, remember to hit the Chest icon in the bottom-left corner often for a significant amount of cash every few minutes. Additionally, if you join the developer’s Roblox group (linked above) and like the game, you can collect special rewards.

What is Burger Store Tycoon?

Burger Store Tycoon is a Roblox tycoon game where you have the chance to build a popular fast food place. Start from a small store and expand into a large restaurant with hundreds of customers every day. Earn cash, upgrade furniture, decorations, and kitchen equipment, hire workers, and enjoy watching your business bloom. Remember to use all the available codes for freebies and have even more fun in this Roblox experience.

If you enjoy similar games, check out our Custom PC Tycoon codes article to get various freebies in that popular title as well. And if you’d like to get codes for other fun experiences, visit the rest of our Roblox Codes section!