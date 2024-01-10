Custom PC Tycoon codes (January 2024)

Roblox tycoon titles are the perfect genre if you want to experience the thrill of being a billionaire, if only for a little while. There’s a management game for every theme imaginable, building computers from scratch included. Custom PC Tycoon offers an endless number of parts to mix and match.

Naturally, this comes with a price—in the most literal way. The flashiest and most powerful processors cost an arm and a leg! You can slowly grind for money for a while… or redeem Custom PC Tycoon codes for instant cash and boosts! And, if you want to become rich in a similar game, check out the Game Store Tycoon codes!

All Custom PC Tycoon codes list

Custom PC Tycoon codes (Working)

135kLikes —Redeem for 5 minutes of all boosts

—Redeem for 5 minutes of all boosts likeTheGame —Redeem for 5 minutes of all boosts

—Redeem for 5 minutes of all boosts 60m visits —Redeem for 10 minutes of all boosts

—Redeem for 10 minutes of all boosts GamerFleet —Redeem for 15k Cash

—Redeem for 15k Cash FluffyBunny —Redeem for 1.5k Cash

—Redeem for 1.5k Cash newyear2024 —Redeem for a free reward

—Redeem for a free reward christmas2023 —Redeem for +5 minutes for all boosts

—Redeem for +5 minutes for all boosts GamingDan —Redeem for 2k Cash

—Redeem for 2k Cash Chapter2 —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash 70K Likes —Redeem for a Radon RT 6600 GTU

—Redeem for a Radon RT 6600 GTU Lunar —Redeem for a 3000W Tiger PSU

—Redeem for a 3000W Tiger PSU 7M Visits— Redeem for a SP 5CE Motherboard

Redeem for a SP 5CE Motherboard 30K Likes— Redeem for a 6Bit V0 CPU

Redeem for a 6Bit V0 CPU 5M visits—Redeem for 2x Fusion cooler

Custom PC Tycoon codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Custom PC Tycoon

Redeeming codes in Custom PC Tycoon is easy. All you have to do is follow the instructions below:

Click on the Settings button to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Custom PC Tycoon in Roblox. Click on the Settings button on the left side of the screen. Copy and paste a working code into the Enter Code text box. Press the Enter button to claim your rewards.

How can you get more Custom PC Tycoon codes?

We’re always hunting for the latest Custom PC Tycoon codes and adding them to this list as soon as they’re out. If you want to stay in the loop with all upcoming updates, consider bookmarking this article and visiting occasionally. Alternatively, you can take a look at the official Fallen Worlds Discord server to get codes and additional information about the game.

Why are my Custom PC Tycoon codes not working?

As is often the case with Roblox games, Custom PC Tycoon codes only last for a limited time. Since developers seldom state when a code will expire, they can stop working without anyone noticing. Let us know if you see an invalid code on the Working list.

Before you’re sure your code has expired, double-check the spelling first. The code has to be entered as it appears on the list, including proper capitalization, interpunction, and spaces. For that reason, we recommend copying and pasting them into the redemption box.

How to upgrade the Shed in Custom PC Tycoon

To upgrade your Shed into the store-like building and unlock Tier 2, purchase all available upgrades for the Tier 1 Shed first. This includes Workbench, Rack, and Podium upgrades. After you do so, the Buy new building button will appear on the Workbench. Tier 2 Shed will cost you 20 million cash, and you can also purchase the second floor and the basement for additional money.

What is Custom PC Tycoon?

Custom PC Tycoon is a Roblox management game where you can build and manage your dream computer store. Buy various PC parts, customize their look, and combine them to make the perfect machine. Sell them for cash, which can be used to upgrade your workshop, and, of course, buy more cool keyboards, headphones, and so much more!

