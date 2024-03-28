Category:
Strongman Simulator codes (March 2024)

Use Strongman Simulator codes to grab all the freebies you need to build those muscles in no time!
Strongman Simulator gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

You may be missing out on the gym in real life, but you can travel the path from a noob to the ultimate lifter in Strongman Simulator. Turn Energy into Strength and leave your competition in the dust. To move away from the noob title ASAP, use Strongman Simulator codes.

Strongman Simulator codes will speed up your training by giving you more Energy, increased Workout Speed, and more. If you want to grab freebies in a similar Roblox title, check out our article on Mewing Simulator codes!

All Strongman Simulator codes list

Active Strongman Simulator codes

  • Shazam!FuryOfTheGods—Redeem for 2x Movement Speed
  • 1500likes—Redeem for 2x Energy
  • 5000likes—Redeem for 2x Energy
  • 10000—Redeem for 2x Energy
  • 25k—Redeem for 2x Workout Speed
  • 10m—Redeem for 2x Workout Speed
  • 100M—Redeem for 2x Energy
  • 400M—Redeem for 2x Energy
  • season1—Redeem for 2x Energy
  • strongman—Redeem for a Duck
  • TruePowerof—Redeem for 2x Movement Speed
  • LearnThe—Redeem for 2x Movement Speed
  • Shazam!—Redeem for 2x Movement Speed
  • HOLIDAY—Redeem for 2x Workout
  • Chad—Redeem for a Duck

Expired Strongman Simulator codes

  • There are no expired Strongman Simulator codes right now.

How to redeem codes in Strongman Simulator

Redeeming Strongman Simulator codes is a straightforward process—here’s our guide on how to do it:

Redeeming Strongman Simulator codes.
Click here to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Strongman Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Codes button on the left side.
  3. Input a code into the empty field.
  4. Click on Use to redeem your code!

How to get more Strongman Simulator codes

Our article is the best place to find the complete list of Strongman Simulator codes. We do our best to stay on top of the latest drops, so bookmark our guide and return to it regularly.

If you really want to look for codes on your own, you can join The Gang Gaming Discord server, follow the developer’s X profile (@TheGang_Gaming), subscribe to their YouTube channel (@TheGangGaming), and join The Gang Stockholm Roblox group.

Why are my Strongman Simulator codes not working?

If you’re having trouble redeeming your Strongman Simulator codes, it’s usually because of these two reasons:

  • You’ve made a typo—Keep in mind that codes are case-sensitive, so it’s better to copy/paste them than to enter them manually.
  • The code has expired—If you’re still not getting any results after fixing your spelling, it means the developer has taken the code down. Let us know when you find such codes, and we’ll update our lists ASAP.

Other ways to get free rewards in Strongman Simulator

Once you’ve redeemed all the Strongman Simulator codes, you can grab more freebies in the game. By subscribing to the developer’s YouTube channel, you receive a free pet. Joining the above-linked Roblox group gives you a special reward of 505 Energy. During an active season, the developer introduces daily and weekly quests you can complete for rewards.

What is Strongman Simulator?

Strongman Simulator is a Roblox experience all about dragging heavy things around to gain Energy and then using it to boost your Strength in the gym. As you level up from a Baby Noob to more impressive titles, you’ll open up various worlds to visit and find amazing treasures to unlock. Become the ultimate strongman and flex in front of other players.

If you can’t get enough of Roblox games and need new codes for your favorite titles, check out our Roblox Codes section! We suggest checking out our article on Strength Simulator codes, but feel free to browse at will!

