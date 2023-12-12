Strength Simulator codes (December 2023)

If only the gym workout was as easy as a click of a mouse. In Strength Simulator, it is! You can watch your puny stickman transform into a mighty giant without breaking a sweat. Purchase the best equipment, build muscle, and challenge enemies to fist-to-fist combat.

Full of confidence, I rushed to face the colossal Fat King immediately. Turns out, I wasn’t even strong enough to beat the Princess! Thankfully, I discovered Strength Simulator codes, which turned me into a powerful fighter with the help of free Boosts and Strength. And, if you want to master another similar game, check out our Punch Simulator codes!

All Strength Simulator codes list

There are currently no active Strength Simulator codes.

Strength Simulator codes (Expired)

FREEWINS —Redeem for 100 Wins

—Redeem for 100 Wins FREESTRENGTH —Redeem for 500 Strength

—Redeem for 500 Strength power —Redeem for 20 Gems and 500 Strength

—Redeem for 20 Gems and 500 Strength 250LIKES —Redeem for a 2x Strength Boost

—Redeem for a 2x Strength Boost gwkfamily —Redeem for 100 Gems, 2,000 Coins, and 1,000 Strength

—Redeem for 100 Gems, 2,000 Coins, and 1,000 Strength ReleaseHype—Redeem for 100 Gems

How to redeem codes in Strength Simulator

To redeem codes for Strength Simulator, follow the steps below:

Click the Codes button to open the redemption box | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Strength Simulator in Roblox. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Insert your working code into the Enter Code text box. Press Verify to get your free rewards.

How can you get more Strength Simulator codes?

The developers release the latest Strength Simulator codes in the official KUBO Discord server, as well as their X accounts (@axelmakes and @Hashbloxian). If you understandably want to avoid keeping up with social media, you can bookmark this article instead. Since we’re always searching for new codes, visit from time to time to see what’s new.

Why are my Strength Simulator codes not working?

If inserting a Strength Simulator code from our working list results in an “Entered an invalid code” message, double-check your spelling first. Pay close attention to capitalization because your code must look identical to the one on our list for it to work.

If you’re sure your code is typo-free, the error message indicates it has expired. You never know when a code will stop working because the developers usually don’t specify the precise date. We recommend claiming all the rewards you’re interested in before it’s too late.

Other ways to get free rewards in Strength Simulator

Strength Simulator codes are far from the only way to score more sweet rewards. By clicking the Gift icon on the right side of the screen, you’ll open a menu filled with rewards. You will unlock a new one every few minutes. Wins, Tokens, Strength, and Pets are some of the many cool prizes you can claim.

If that isn’t enough, collecting Daily Gifts is an additional source of freebies, offering increasingly better prizes the more you play. You can also spin the Wheel every 12 hours and complete Quests to ensure faster progress through the game.

What is Strength Simulator?

Strength Simulator is a Roblox hybrid of a clicker and a fighting game. Your goal is to build muscle and defeat all the increasingly challenging enemies in the castle. Buy better gym equipment, collect supportive pets, and unlock new zones awaiting behind the locked doors.

