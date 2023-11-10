Punch Simulator codes (November 2023)

Punch Simulator is the perfect game if you want to blow off some steam. In this fighting Roblox experience, you are just a click away from glory. You can even collect adorable pets to help you. Put on your best boxing gloves and click your way to the top!

With these Punch Simulator codes, you can get equipment to strengthen your character or obtain luck boosts for a chance to get better loot. You will also receive plenty of Gems that you can use to buy boosts. I advise buying a damage boost to gain more power from the start. If you want to show off your strength by arm wrestling instead of punching, take a peek at Arm Wrestle Simulator codes, as we have plenty of free goodies just waiting for you to grab them in that game, too.

All Punch Simulator codes list

Punch Simulator codes (Working)

50KLIKES —Redeem for a Lucky Gem (New)

—Redeem for a Lucky Gem SPOOKY —Redeem for a Lucky Gem (New)

—Redeem for a Lucky Gem WELCOME —Redeem for 50 Gems and a Short Sword

—Redeem for 50 Gems and a Short Sword 100LIKES —Redeem for 10 Gems and a Short Sword

—Redeem for 10 Gems and a Short Sword 1KLIKES —Redeem for 40 Gems and a Rare Clover

—Redeem for 40 Gems and a Rare Clover 150K —Redeem for 30 Gems and a Rare Lucky Gem

—Redeem for 30 Gems and a Rare Lucky Gem 4KLIKES —Redeem for 30 Gems and a Rare Lucky Gem

—Redeem for 30 Gems and a Rare Lucky Gem 6KLIKES —Redeem for 40 Gems and a Rare Clover

—Redeem for 40 Gems and a Rare Clover 10KLIKES—Redeem for 50 Gems and a Rare Lucky Gem

Punch Simulator codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Punch Simulator codes.

How to redeem codes in Punch Simulator

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Punch Simulator. It takes only a couple of steps:

Click here to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Punch Simulator on Roblox. Click on the Settings button in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Tap the Codes button in Settings. Type the code into the Enter code text box. Hit Claim to receive your free rewards.

How can you get more Punch Simulator codes?

Join the Habit Games! Roblox group to get started if you’re seeking for more Punch Simulator codes and other information about the game. As the official Habit Games Roblox Discord server has channels for events, news, and announcements, you should explore this resource as well. However, the best way to get new codes is to bookmark this article and return from time to time since scrolling through a sea of unrelated messages can be time-consuming.

Why are my Punch Simulator codes not working?

Your Punch Simulator codes might not function for several reasons. The codes for this Roblox experience are time-sensitive. To ensure that you get all the freebies, make sure to claim the codes on our Working list as soon as you can!

When you type them into the text box in the game, make sure that they don’t have any typos or missing punctuation. To avoid potential problems, just copy and paste the codes from our list and save yourself some trouble.

How to get other rewards in Punch Simulator

Other than those you get by redeeming Punch Simulator codes, you can get many other rewards in this game. You can claim Free Gifts every few minutes; the longer you play, the better prizes you earn. Gifts can contain Power, Gems, Boosts, and more. Log in every day to keep your streak and collect Daily Rewards. Complete Missions for extra XP and Quests for even more prizes. Lastly, you can invite friends to gain Wins and Gem boosts.

What is Punch Simulator?

Punch Simulator is a Roblox clicker game where you gain power by clicking your mouse buttons. Once you collect enough power, you can get in the ring and fight one of the bosses. You can use your Wins to acquire pets to help you get more Tap Damage. Equipment will make your character even stronger, and the more power you have, the better Gloves you will be able to equip. There is also a Dungeon Mode where you need to clear waves of enemies, but they can be tricky to kill, so invite some friends to join you as this mode can be played in multiplayer.

Check out more articles in our Roblox Codes section for plenty of freebies in all your favorite Roblox games.